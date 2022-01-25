J Balvin has had a complex end of the year 2021. The interdicts with Residente and the misogyny of the “Perra” video clip were two of the many controversies in which the artist has been involved. This 2022, on the other hand, seems like the beginning of an annuity of records : The reggaeton player becomes the first singer with the most videos that have reached a billion views or more on the platform Youtube.

In the following note, he reviews the themes of J Balvin that have allowed him to break another mark that is difficult to beat.

Videos with a billion views

The video clips that have managed to reach or exceed the number of views are with the themes:

“6 AM”, which he performed with Farruko

“Safari”, in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, Bia and Sky

“Mi gente”, duet with Willy Williams

“X”, with Nicky Jam

“With height”, a duet with Rosalía

“China”, in collaboration with Karol G, Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna

“Now he says”, with Chris Jedi, Ozuna and Arcángel

“I like it”, in collaboration with Cardi B and Bad Bunny

“He doesn’t know me”, with Jhay Cortez and Bad Bunny

“Again”, with Xion & Lennox.

Similarly, “Ay Vamos” is the only song and video that he has made alone and that has, to date, one billion 831 million 315 thousand 802 views. Balvin was the one who made it public in an Instagram story. He was congratulated by a follower for being “making history.”

A few hours ago, the interpreter of the urban genre published two overlapping photos that portray their different aspects. “J Balvin, I saw it, I saw the process, treating us with respect, att: José”, he wrote to accompany the composition that he released on the aforementioned social network.