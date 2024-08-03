Longhi explains through his profile what he has dedicated himself to over the years in the videogame field (and not only) and finally also mentions “a new IP”.

Via Glauco Longhi’s LinkedIn page, Character Supervisor at Santa Monica Studio we find out that the God of War team is working on (at least one) new IP .

What We Know From Santa Monica Studio’s Character Supervisor

Longhi writes: “The opportunity arose to enter Naughty Dog and move to the US and I took it. I released Uncharted 4 and then joined Sony Santa Monica to work on God of War 2018. After we delivered GOW 2018, we started working on GOW Ragnarok.”

After that, the developer joined other teamsnamely Striking Distance Studios (The Callisto Protocol) and Unknown Worlds (Subnautica). Finally, he returned to Santa Monica Studios in April 2024. “Santa Monica Studios offered me the opportunity to return as Character Supervisor, leading the entire character development pipeline for their new IP”

Unfortunately we don’t have any kind of information about this new IP and, above all, we cannot know if what Longhi indicated is accurate. It is not impossible that he used “new IP” inaccurately. We should not consider this statement as an official communication from the studio. Furthermore, it is not impossible that this project will never see the light of day.

But allowing us a little freedom of thought, tell us, What kind of game would you like to receive? by Santa Monica Studio?