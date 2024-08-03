Stardew Valley The game was released in February 2016. Since then, the game has received multiple updates that add new content and improve the activities already available. Considering that ConcernedApe, the creator and sole developer, is still working on DLC, Many are wondering if there will ever be a charge for these extras, and we finally have an answer..

ConcernedApe was questioned via Twitter about the possibility of charging for future DLCs. Stardew Valleyespecially considering that each new update involves a job that many consider titanic for a single person. In this regard, The developer has noted that this will not be the case, and everything it does for this title will be free for its users.. This is what he said:

“I swear on the honor of my family name, I will never charge for a DLC or update as long as I live. Capture this screen and shame me if I ever break this oath.”

I swear on the honor of my family name, I will never charge money for a DLC or update for as long as I live. Screencap this and shame me if I ever violate this oath — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 22, 2024

Earlier this year, PC update 1.6 arrived, something that console fans are still waiting for. This content added a number of new features, such as new festivals and events, a mastery system, the Meadowlands farm type, and much more. Along with that, ConcernedApe continues to work hard on Haunted Chocolatiertheir next game, which does not yet have a release date.

Stardew Valley is a fantastic game that someone can enjoy until the end of time. Not only is the base experience top notch, but all the updates and additions have made this a much more interesting title.

