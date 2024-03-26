The release of the Brazilian footballer from prison Dani Alves after paying a bail of one million euros and after being sentenced to four years in prison for having raped a young woman in a nightclub in Barcelona has been highly criticized.

Although the Spanish justice system has done the right thing, thousands of people have found what happened to him unfair, since he does not have to be out of jail after being convicted.

What he told her…

The media have been in charge of following Alves since last Monday when he left the prison where he had been since January 23, 2023.

Dani Alves was released from prison. Photo:AFP Share

He is on the outside while the appeals for his conviction for raping a young woman are resolved. Alves arrived at his house in Esplugues de Llobregat, address that you have provided to be located without justice requiring it.

The Brazilian soccer player, Dani Alves, accompanied by his lawyer, Inés Guardiola, upon his arrival at his home after being released provisionally. Photo:EFE Share

However, a question from a journalist has caused a wave of criticism and has ignited social networks.

“What a joy to see you again, for now! How is tonight going to be after this complicated year?” is heard in audio of the video.

Of course, it is no wonder, there are messages that leave the communicator in a bad position after launching the disturbing phrase.

“Which journalist from which media thinks it is a “joy” to be able to see the rapist Dani Alves?” “Today, Dani Alves, convicted of sexual assault, has been released from prison after paying a million euro bail. A “journalist” asked him at the door of his mansion: “Finally home after this complicated year?” or “The truth is, the thing about the “journalist” asking Dani Alves at the door of his mansion: “Finally home after such a complicated year?” is disgusting ‼️‼️‼️‼️”, are some of the comments that They can be read on 'X' (the old Twitter)”, are some of the statements that are read in the Mundo Deportivo article.

Sports