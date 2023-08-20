The victim’s name was Alessio Grana and he was 35 years old

The carabinieri of the Company of Santa Margherita and the Genoa Investigative Nucleus arrested an Italian for murder: the 58-year-old man stabbed a 35-year-old neighbor at the height of a condominium dispute. It happened last night, a Santa Margherita. The victim, according to military reports, presumably in a state of psychophysical alteration, had presented himself in front of the neighbor’s front door, hitting him with a stick during the argument. The 58-year-old pulled out a knife, hitting him in the chest, then called for help. The man, also interrogated in the barracks by the magistrate on duty, was arrested for murder.

The victim was called Alessio Grana and he was 35 years old. The murder took place at the entrance to a building in via Costamezzana, on the heights of Santa Margherita Ligure, in the metropolitan city of Genoa.

Subscribe to the newsletter

