The funeral of Carlo Mazzone, historic Italian football coach, who died yesterday, 19 August 2023, at the age of 86, will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday 21 August, at 4.30 pm in the church of San Francesco in Ascoli Piceno. His body will then be buried in the civic cemetery of Ascoli. The ‘Sor Carletto’, as he was nicknamed, leaves behind his wife Maria Pia, children Sabrina and Massimo, various grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Meanwhile, the world of football, but not only, mourns him and remembers him with great affection. The Roman coach made the history of the Italian top division by being the most present coach. On the first day of Serie A, a minute’s silence will be held on all pitches in memory of him. Meanwhile, in these hours the teams (coached by him and not), the presidents and the players who grew up with him are leaving moving messages on social networks.