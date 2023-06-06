Santa Margherita Ligure – With the summer of 2023, the Covo di Nord Est, or rather the Covino, is back more than ever to wink at its over 30 clientele. In fact, starting the day after tomorrow, Friday evenings will be organized by the Starlight group , already in the front row, over the years, for evenings of music and cuisine in some of the most captivating venues in the area, from Sol Levante di Cavi to Covo itself. The debut, the day after tomorrow, from 9 pm, with the dinner animated by the singing duo Atomic Blond. «Let’s meet on the terrace of the Covino – he explains Fabio Martinascoof the duo Fabio and Vincent, well known at the helm of Starlight – We focus above all on aperitifs with music and DJ sets, throughout the season, particularly appreciated by an adult audience. Musically, we will orient ourselves at 360 degrees ».

The day after tomorrow evening, admission plus an aperitif, with a bottle of wine included for every four people, will cost 30 euros. For information and reservations 347/8415855. At this point, the historic restaurant of Punta Pedale, a symbol of entertainment and the good life in Tigullio, has kicked off its entire program for the summer. On Saturdays, from 4pm, the “Covo day time” is set, with DJs and entertainment. «Every day – as announced by the artistic director of the venue, Andrea Fusieto Merciari – we will propose the “Covo beach party”, with aperitifs from 12 to 24. Wednesday remains the kids’ evening ». Friday, on the other hand, is the evening designed and dedicated to the adult public. On the catering front, this year “Il Buongustaio” is betting everything on the gastronomic axis between Liguria and

Sicily.