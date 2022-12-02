Friday, December 2, 2022
Santa Fe: Wilson Morelo responds to a tweet saying he would leave the team

December 2, 2022
Wilson Morelo

Wilson Morelo celebrates his goal.

Wilson Morelo celebrates his goal.

Club fans ask the player not to leave Santa Fe.

This Thursday, a social media user posted on her twitter account that some Santa Fe players should leave campus. The woman mentioned Alejandro Gutiérrez, Wilson Morelo, Matías Mier, Wilfrido de La Rosa and Geisson Perea.

Don’t worry, your dream will come true

The surprise came when the same Wilson Morelo, In his official Twitter account, he responded to the tweet by saying “Don’t worry, your dream will come true”, words that would lend themselves to their fans to understand that the player from Montería he would leave the club.

don’t go wilson dear

For their part, the responses from the fans showed the appreciation they have for the player, they mentioned: “Wilson, let’s go for those 100 scoring goals, I love you very much”, “the thought of a person does not represent the feeling and affection of the immense majority” and “don’t go, dear Wilson”, were some of the responses.

So far, Santa Fe has not made any statements in this regard or has insinuated anything about the departure of Morelo, however, the uncertainty of who will leave and who will enter the Bogota team this season still remains.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
SPORTS WRITING

