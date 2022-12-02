By Karolos Grohmann

AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – German football was plunged further into crisis on Thursday after the national team was knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar in the first round with a 4-2 rout of Costa Rica. Rica in the last match of Group E.

A 1-1 draw with Spain after a surprising 2-1 defeat by Japan on their opener gave Hansi Flick’s men some hope of progressing, but even victory against Costa Rica was not enough to prevent yet another disaster in the season. tournament, with the Germans condemned to the second consecutive elimination in a first phase of the World Cup.

The Germans have been one of the sport’s most dominant forces for nearly 70 years, having won four World Cup titles since 1954, second only to Brazil, who have five.

But Flick’s side were overworked, underprepared and subpar in the tournament, failing to display any of the traits that had made Germany a world force for so many decades.

Winners in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014, Germany also finished as runners-up four times and reached the semi-finals five more times.

But those successes are now a distant memory, obscured by the sand of the Qatari desert, with the German team looking like a shadow of its once mighty past.

Gone are his never-give-up qualities, his determination and conviction that any game, no matter the score, can be turned around.

Instead, it was the Japanese who took a page from their book and turned the tournament opener around, scoring twice in the second half to clinch victory.

Four days later, the Spaniards, who outplayed the Germans, could have done better than a 1-1 draw, having dominated most of the game.

Flick’s squad was a patchwork of aging and inexperienced players, with the strikers choice being 29-year-old Niclas Fuellkrug, who made his international debut days before the World Cup, and Youssoufa Moukoko, the youngest player of the tournament.

The bumpy defense was a problem for months, and Flick didn’t play the same defense twice in all the games he managed before the World Cup.

The Germans began their campaign in Qatar by clashing with FIFA when the governing body threatened them with unspecified sanctions if they wore armbands to promote diversity in the host country. Though they overcame that hurdle by covering their mouths in a team photograph before their first game, the saga perhaps distracted from their on-field commitments.

Deep reforms will now be needed at both the team and federation level if the country’s national sport is to survive this crisis that has destroyed Germany’s reputation around the world.