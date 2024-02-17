You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Santa Fe vs. Cali
Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO
Santa Fe vs. Cali
The 'cardinal' visits the Ramírez Villegas on the 7th.
Deportivo Pereira and Independiente Santa Fe will star in one of the most attractive games on date 7 of the League 2024-I. The 'cardinal' visits the stadium Hernán Ramírez Villegas and is looking for a win to climb to the top of the table.
The team of Pablo Peirano is in the eighth place in the table with 10 points, a victory would allow it to reach the line of Sports Tolimawhich leads the classification with 13 units.
The 'matecaña' team has a similar outlook, it is seventh with the same points as its rival and is on a positive streak, having won the last three games in the League.
Minute by minute LIVE of Santa Fe vs Pereira
