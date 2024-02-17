Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 21:56

The National Federation of Federal Criminal Police, which brings together the union of employees from the country's five federal prisons, released a statement this Saturday, the 17th, to comment on the escape of two inmates from the Mossoró unit, in Rio Grande do Norte, this week. The category said it believed that there was no prior planning on the part of the duo, but “rather an opportunity that was taken advantage of and they were successful”.

The demonstration attempts to reject any suspicion regarding possible illicit favoritism to civil servants, which could have directly or indirectly helped in the escape. “It is too early to reach this conclusion”, says the note signed by Gentil Nei Espírito Santo da Silva, president of the federation, who classified comments of this nature as “irresponsible”.

“Once the investigations are complete, if there is a federal criminal police officer involved, we will cut our own flesh without any corporatism, as our greatest pride has always been the statistical numbers of zero escapes, zero rebellions, zero cell phones”, reinforces Silva.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, will travel to Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, this Sunday, the 18th, to monitor the search for the two inmates who escaped.

The departure of the head of the department to the municipality of Rio Grande do Norte was confirmed by the secretariat itself and comes after information that the pair of fugitives, Deibson Cabral Nascimento and Rogerio da Silva Mendonça, took a family hostage between last Friday night and the early hours of the morning. this Saturday.

To refute the thesis that there could have been favoritism, Silva exemplifies: “Considering that there are prisoners of extremely high economic power currently serving their sentence in the same federal penitentiary, such as Luís Fernando da Costa (Fernandinho Beira-Mar), who has been there for 17 years in the Federal Penitentiary System, how would these prisoners have been able to co-opt federal criminal police so easily, given that they arrived in the unit in September 2023 and there are more significant prisoners who have been waiting for a chance to escape for 17 years?”

According to Silva, “there were always structural problems and as they came to the attention of class entities, they were passed on to the respective authorities”. One of the problems highlighted is the absence of walls, the subject of the federation's demand in 2019. “However, only one, that of Brasília, has been delivered to date,” he says.

The group's president drew attention to the high level of salinity noted in Mossoró, which could accelerate the degradation of structures. “We cannot rule out the possibility that the rebar that the fugitive initially used to remove the lamp was from the cell structure itself, which was perhaps exposed and was not observed, but it is just a hypothesis, we will await the investigations.”

The union entities, the note highlights, expect everything to be investigated and, “if there are those responsible, that they are held accountable for their actions and/or omissions in accordance with the law”. “However, the brilliant track record of these professionals cannot be ignored.”

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security stated on Thursday, the 15th, that around 300 police officers are working to search for the fugitives, including agents from the Federal Police (PF), Federal Highway Police (PRF) and local police. Everything from drones to helicopters are being used in an attempt to find the two criminals. To date, however, none of them have been recaptured.

The police work with the hypothesis that the fugitives are within a perimeter of 15 kilometers around the Mossoró Federal Penitentiary. External cameras did not record the arrival of vehicles to rescue the prisoners and no thefts or vehicle thefts were identified in the region, which reinforces the hypothesis that Deibson and Rogério fled on foot.

At the moment, two investigations are underway, according to the ministry. One, of an administrative nature and led by André Garcia, from Senappen, investigates how the prison escape happened and possible responsibilities for what happened, which could lead to an administrative process; the other investigation investigates the criminal responsibilities of people who may have facilitated the escape of inmates. (Collaborated by Caio Possati)