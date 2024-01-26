The inhabitants of Bogota They have dedicated themselves to attending to the forest fires that for three days have kept the capital in suspense and its different emergency forces in a constant and risky effort and even sport is affected.

On the side of the hill The wire, where the most complicated fire has been located since Wednesday, the inhabitants live attentive to the emergency vehicles that go up to attend to the flames, while the residents of The Paradisein the central neighborhood of Chapinero, They organize to collect food and drinks for firefighters, police and military.

The fire began around noon, joining the one that already stalked the residents of the eastern hills on Monday and is still active.

In suspense

The match between Independiente Santa Fe is scheduled for this Saturday at the El Campín stadium, valid for the second date of the first Colombian soccer tournament of the year.

However, the environmental emergency that the country's capital is experiencing has been decisive in studying the possibility that the commitment agreed for 4 in the afternoon cannot be carried out.

We have not spoken with the presidents, but we are in that process and we will see what happens. If the air quality is not suitable for playing, we cannot put the health of the players at risk for any reason, but that is determined by the Secretary of Health and Environment between now and tomorrow,” said the president of the Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, to El Gol Caracol.

And he added: “The next few hours are key for a final decision. We do not have a meeting, we are monitoring the decision, but we do not have meetings. This is a determination that is made together with Dimayor.”

The president of Santa Fe was contacted, Eduardo Mendezwho said he had no knowledge of the matter.

“No authority has communicated with me, nor with Dimayor. The information so far is that the game will be played tomorrow, no one has called me for anything,” said the leader.

