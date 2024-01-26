A recent trial exposed a new practice of inmates in California prisons, who use illegal cell phones from their cells to orchestrate drug trafficking operations with young recruits hundreds of miles away. The story began with an exchange of messages between Carlos Guadalupe Reyes, an inmate serving a 54-year sentence for the murder of his wife in 2008, and Miguel Maciel Jr., an 18-year-old eager to make money.

A series of WhatsApp messages came to light in a criminal trial, which reveal how organized crime operates from Californian prisons. According to criminal documents recovered by Los Angeles Timesprosecutors argue that Maciel was trying to obtain an entry-level position that offered a lot of work for little pay.

In one example, his profit for delivering US$900 worth of drugs and collecting payment for his boss was just US$50. The hundreds of messages shown in court during the preliminary hearing revealed the meticulous coordination between Reyes, nicknamed “Wino,” and his employees in the distribution of methamphetamines, cocaine and heroin.

The background comes from the structure of the Mexican Mafia, where Reyes operated under Gabriel “Sleepy” Huerta. This organization, which controls around 140 men inside and outside prisons, used to rely on associates on the streets to manage their money generated by the sale of drugs and “taxes” to other gangs.

Technology allows remote “work” for incarcerated criminals in California

With the introduction of illegal cell phones, Jailed leaders can now run their criminal operations remotely. The use of drones and bribery of corrupt personnel facilitate the entry of these devices into prisons, according to testimony in several recent trials.

The magnitude of the problem led the state corrections department to request a US$1.8 million increase in 2020 to combat the proliferation of illegal phoneswith a significant increase in seizures from 2,811 in 2008 to 13,450 in 2019.

(We also recommend: How to make a complaint about improper conduct by a CBP agent?)

The dynamics of the Mexican Mafia adjust to the digital age, coordinating long-distance operations.

Reyes, despite being behind bars, appeared to have seemingly unlimited access to these phones. Prosecutors allege that he coordinated drug deliveries to employees like Macielwho then distributed the substances in smaller quantities to lower-level resellers.

The trial also shed light on life within this criminal network. WhatsApp messages showed Reyes as an active supervisor, requesting updates on deliveries and money counts. The conversations also revealed the power dynamics within the organization.