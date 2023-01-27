Harold Rivera He has many challenges in his return as Santa Fe coach. The main one, to get the star that he could not in his first season between 2019 and 2021. Second, to advance to the group stage in the South American Cup and, for that, to get a well-reinforced squad moving fast for the League in which they make their debut this Friday on a visit against Jaguares (5:20 pm TV from Win Sports).

In his first stage, Rivera arrived as a lifeguard, rescued the team, put it to fight. But at the end of his era he left with a bad taste, after a bad Libertadores Cup in 2021.

Before the premiere in 2013, Rivera is calm, he already knows the house, he knows where he stands, he knows the demands. He has experienced players who came as reinforcements, such as Hugo Rodallega, Cristian Marrugo, Juan Roa, Fabián Sambueza or the center back Marlon Torres.

Key questions sa Rivera

Hárold Rivera, Santa Fe coach

The feeling among the press and the fans is that they have a team to fight…

I perceive the same thing, that feeling that the team is the protagonist and that it is fighting for the title, because an effort has been made to form a very competitive roster; Players arrived line by line who are going to contribute with their experience, and others with their youth. We have amalgamated a team in three facets: those from the quarry who want to emerge, those of intermediate age to consolidate themselves, and the older ones with their teaching and experience. Some did not have their best version where they were and come with a thirst for revenge. All of this is essential for what we want: to go to groups in the Copa Sudamericana and get the tenth star. For now, step by step, with our mind set on the fact that we can do very good things with this squad that was formed.

A sector of critics says that it is an old team due to the age of some players. Is that advantage or disadvantage?

Players with great experience arrived who are of an important age for soccer, they are older, but with good experience, and with the spirit and attitude to train. We are happy with them, the competition, how they train, and with the rest they are going to bring us important things. The roster is extensive for the international tournament, with an average age of 25 years. I see things in favor, not because they are older they will not be able to play together. Football has no age, their professionalism is important, how they understand the game, and it is not to hide that youth is important for certain games.

You were already at the club, you got it out of a crisis, but it didn’t reach more. Now he has equipment to fight…

In the first stage we do not find a Santa Fe like now; At that time he was behind in points and we managed to qualify and keep him away from relegation. Now it’s different. The previous semester he classified the 8 first and did not reach the final, but what he did gives rise to being able to take a step or climb a step and play the final. It is not that the group has gotten out of hand, the player must accept when he is there or not to compete. Everything was a lesson to correct and in this second stage we looked for camaraderie, managing the group and the idea of ​​the game. If one speaks clearly, looking the player in the eye, don’t open a problem. The more commitment and friendship we can achieve the objectives.

