Chetumal, Quintana Roo.- East Thursday January 26 In Quintana Roo, it was reported that Uber drivers from Cancun will join the “A day without taxis” initiative, which will take place on Friday, January 27, where citizens are urged not to use the transportation service that the trade union offers.

In other news, after being lost in the bush for almost a day, three workers from the project of the mayan trainsection six of Felipe Carrillo Puertowere found by a search brigade made up of the Municipal Preventive PoliceNational Guard, Civil Protection and other people who joined the operation.

Meanwhile, given the increase in violence on the island of Cozumel, protection police, mobile tours and more elements of the National Guard will be part of the security during the Carnival rides next February.

Uber drivers will give free rides

The drivers of uber of cancun announced that they will join the initiative “A day without taxis”which will take place on Friday, January 27, where citizens are urged not to use the transportation service offered by said union.

Águeda Esperilla Soto, spokeswoman for the company’s driving partners, pointed out that her colleagues from the transport platform will give free ridesto those who request it.

In a press conference, he explained that those workers of said transnational platform who have a cardboard or paper with the visible legend “@un día sin taxi”, will be able to provide the service for free, like any other person who joins this initiative. That was born in social media.

He assured that this initiative was not promoted by Uber or by its members, but that it is “the way in which the citizen wants to demonstrate his weariness” for the abuses committed by the taxi drivers against the users.

Workers of the Mayan Train are lost in the bush

After being lost in the bush for almost a day, three workers of the Mayan Train projectsection six of Felipe Carrillo Puertowere found by a search brigade made up of the Municipal Preventive Police, National Guard, Civil Protection and other people who joined the operation.

This is Maura “N” 52 years old; 31-year-old Sandy “N” and 31-year-old Russel “N”, who got lost in the bush after allegedly going more than 20 kilometers into the jungle to do their job, headed north and couldn’t find their way back.

According to the reports, they spent almost a whole day, since last Wednesday, January 25, around 1:00 p.m. they had to leave; However, this was not the case, until Thursday, January 26, at approximately noon, when a search brigade found them and managed to rescue them safe and sound.

Cozumel will reinforce security in carnival

Given the increase in violence on the island of Cozumel, protection police, mobile tours and more elements of the National Guard, They will be part of the security during the Carnival rides next February.

Luis Alberto Taylor González, in charge of the office of the Directorate of Public Safety and Trafficaffirmed that after the violence caused by the high consumption of alcohol that was generated in the three days that the Carnival rides took place in the last edition, the situation was analyzed to find out the failures that were registered in terms of security that were implemented, and the strategies are being prepared with which Armed forces.

We recommend you read:

“The federal forces are going to support us with more elements and material to armor and reinforce security as well as the routes. It will be the National Guard, State PoliceSecretary of the Navy and Sedena, who join Public Security.