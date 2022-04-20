Sanremo – The municipal council of Sanremo today approved the resolution “Open Space 2022“, which allows the activities of the administration of food and beverages in public areas, to expand the outdoor areas, from May 20 to September 18, even by fifty percent, subject to authorization and payment of public land. agreed in majority, it will then also be examined by the City Council.

“We have decided to derogate from the regulation to grant more space to commercial outdoor areas also next summer – says the mayor of the city of Flowers. Alberto Biancheri – even though we are no longer in a state of emergency, because we want to support the full revival of the sector in a still delicate economic phase, after two years of pandemic, with several tourist channels still closed and a sharp rise in the prices of raw materials underway “.

After the approval of the application by the City Council, the application form will be published on the Municipality website.