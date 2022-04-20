The US government should stop underestimating China’s resolve and ability to protect national interests. This was announced on April 20 in a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin by Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.

“China hopes to establish and sustainably develop a healthy and stable relationship with the United States as a major power, and will certainly defend national interests and prestige. The United States should not underestimate China’s resolve and capabilities,” he said in the message. Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China.

As the head of the Chinese Defense Ministry noted, if the Taiwan issue is resolved in an unacceptable way, this will have a devastating effect on relations between the two countries.

“The Chinese army will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wei Fenghe stressed.

Earlier, on April 15, Beijing protested the visit of US congressmen to the island. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian said in a statement that the trip of US politicians to Taiwan undermines the political basis of China-US relations.

Prior to this, on April 7, the PRC Ministry of Defense announced that China had made a representation to the United States in connection with the approval of the supply of American weapons to Taiwan in the amount of $ 95 million and the provision of assistance for the maintenance of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

On March 18, US President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Washington still opposes changes to Taiwan’s status. In response, the Chinese President pointed out to the American leader the impasse in relations between the United States and China, which was firmly established by the administration of the previous American leader Donald Trump.

The Taiwan issue remains the most sensitive in bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing. Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The United States openly supports the Taiwan authorities, and American warships regularly enter the Taiwan Strait.