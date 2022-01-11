Sanremo – Ornella Muti to open the Sanremo Festival number 72, Tuesday 1 February, then in the order of the evenings Lorena Cesarini, Drusilla Foer, Maria Chiara Giannetta and Sabrina Ferilli for the grand finale on Saturday 5th February. They are the co-hosts chosen by Amadeus who made their names official this evening on Tg1. Two are among the best known Italian actresses.

Ornella Muti, 50 years of career, over 90 films behind him with directors such as Dino Risi, Damiano Damiani, Mario Monicelli, Marco Ferreri, Ettore Scola, John Landis, Paolo Virzì, Francesca Archibugi and Woody Allen, will be at the Ariston for the first time. For Sabrina Ferilli it is instead a return to the stage that has already seen her in the role of co-host in 1996 with Pippo Baudo and Valeria Mazza and as a special guest in the 2002 edition. Silver ribbons, a Golden Globe and six Golden Ciak, the Roman actress, one of the protagonists of Paolo Sorrentino’s Great Beauty, returns to Rai screens after her experiences in the jury at Amici and Tu Sì que vales where her friend Maria De Filippi wanted it.

There is waiting for Drusilla Foer, the charming Tuscan ‘noblewoman’ alter ego of Gianluca Gori, who likes to define herself as an ‘elderly soubrette’. First run ‘en travesti’ at the festival, artist, singer, actress and painter, she also starred in Ferzan Ozpetek’s film ‘Magnificent presence’ but for the people of the web she is above all a style icon ready to support social causes.

A surprise is also Lorena Cesarini, very young actress who made her debut in 2014 with the film Arance e martello by Diego Bianchi, the following year she starred in the film Professor Cenerentolo by Leonardo Pieraccioni but is best known for her role in Suburra (2017) in which is Isabel, the prostitute who makes the protagonist of the series fall in love, Aureliano, played by Alessandro Borghi.

Maria Chiara Giannetta, who won the hearts of the public first in the uniform of captain Anna Olivieri of Don Matteo, then in the role of Blanca, the intuitive and tenacious blind profiler protagonist of the successful and innovative Rai1 fiction, crowns with the festival a season to be framed. Graduated in Literature and Philosophy, she also has a musical experience: she participated in the video of the single I look crazy by Max Pezzali directed by Cosimo Alemà. If the festival will be able to count on the super-host Checco Zalone, who will bring his irreverent comedy to the Ariston, he will have to renounce the presence of Jovanotti, who signs the song Open all the doors with which Gianni Morandi is competing: “I have to do the author of Morandi, I am focused on this and I have no mind for anything else. I will be at home “, explained the artist in an interview with Radio Subasio. If he is not on stage, however, it does not mean that he will not appear in the city of flowers: “Maybe I’ll take a small hotel 30 kilometers from there and see you with Morandi as illegal immigrants at dawn”. As for the song in the competition, Jova said he was “very happy”, he also confirmed that he had received the recording. “I got excited, I like it a lot. Working with Gianni is a continuous game and there is nothing more serious than the game”.