Pope Francis surprises once again with his unexpected visits. Today he went to a record shop near the Pantheon in Rome. The owners are old friends, Bergoglio was their client before he became pope. He had promised to return to see them as Pope: he did it today. The visit lasted a total of twelve minutes, he was given a disc of classical music.

