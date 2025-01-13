In the 2010s, if a television figure stood out in a popular way among the rest of the television faces that were beginning to emerge, then thanks to the programs it was Sandro Rey. The psychic with the unmistakable long hair jumped onto the small screen reading tarot cards to the most nocturnal viewers and immediately achieved such popularity that it earned him a chance to participate in Mediaset’s star reality shows. In the same couple of years, the renowned fortune teller participated in both ‘Look Who’s Jumping’ and ‘GH VIP 3’. Later, he was lost on television.

Now, almost a decade since the public last saw the psychic with his characteristic physical appearance, in recent months he has made several reappearances in interviews on television programs that have surprised because his ‘look’ is no longer the same. His figure was shrouded in mystery when Rey left Mediaset to continue building his career on regional channels always linked to esotericism. The last feat he performed even made him lose credibility when he tried to predict a winning number from the last Christmas Lottery draw without success.

But there is no fault that beats how striking his radical physical change is, since nothing remains of the unique style that marked the image of the television programs he presented years ago. Unlike his hair, the profession has not abandoned it and in order to remember its relevance to it, the presenter and psychic attended the 3Cat program ‘Col·lapse’ this weekend, where in addition to talking about his latest projects in television and resorting to tarot to predict the future of some current issues, Sandro also explained the reasons for his surprising new appearance.

Although he continues to appear on television, specifically on DTT channel D, where he broadcasts his divinations from his home on a mini-set, Sandro Rey was a guest several months ago on a TV3 program where he already looked more mature with his hair longer. short and the slightly changed face that did not leave anyone indifferent, and some even found it difficult to recognize him. Last Saturday, the psychic clarified the reasons for the ‘look’ he is wearing now and which seems to be the definitive one for his new stage on television.









The before and after of Sandro Rey



gtres/3cat





When the presenters Àngel Llàcer and Ricard Ustrell asked Rey if he had changed his image, he responded without hesitation that even his family had been surprised. “Now not even my mother knows me anymore,” he says at 57 years old. Regarding her mythical mane, she expressed that “it is a new phase, another cycle and long hair is already left behind. My hair began to lighten, I had more bald spots… When you saw me from behind, it looked very ugly, so long hair to wear it like that…,” he mentioned. Furthermore, Rey has pointed out that in this time he has also gained 10 kilos, but that his essence and “spirit” remain the same when he does not abandon esotericism and continues to see the present with positivism.