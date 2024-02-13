The student Ayle from the Amici di Maria De Filippi school decided to leave lessons and go home. Here, however, she has changed her mind: her companions will decide whether she will return or not

What will become of the fate of the young singer who participates in Maria De Filippi's talent show? The news of Ayle leaving Friends school has made the rounds on social media. The student, in fact, asked the production to be able to go home, because he couldn't take it anymore. Once he returned to his family, however, he thought better of it. Now for his reinstatement among the banks of the Mediaset TV program they will be the comrades to decide whether he can stay or not.

The daytime of Monday 12 February Friends 23 it opened with Ayle, who came second last in the latest ranking dedicated to student singers. The boy, after the cover of Tananai's song, was satisfied and was sure of being well positioned in the charts.

After seeing the result, however, he was particularly disappointed and saddened. He had a conversation with teacher Anna Pettinelli, telling her that he didn't know if she still wanted to stay at Amici's school. For the teacher he was a final student, but Ayle is gone.

Ayle, however, was determined to to leave school. Both because of the disappointment he felt and because he was convinced that the transition to the next phase of the program would not change things much. The teacher then asked him to decide whether to stay or leave. And he chose to abandon the talent show.

Ayle communicated the decision to his teammates, who felt sorry for him. Lucia was sad, while Midas told him that she wasn't capable of following the rules. After packing his bags, production called a car for return to Livorno, to his family.

Ayle leaves Amici's school: once he returns home, however, he has second thoughts

Once he arrived home, however, the boy must have spoken for a long time with his family. In the middle of the night he decided to call production to announce that he had changed his mind. He wanted to return to take his place next to his classmates at the Amici school.

Maria De Filippi then called together the other students to communicate Ayle's change of heart and ask them what they thought. In an anonymous form, they will provide their opinion and decide, in fact, whether or not she will be able to return to the talent show.