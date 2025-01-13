Football changes from one day to the next. Barça has gone from being immersed in a crisis that seemed to have no way out, due to Olmo’s expensive registration, to living in euphoria after beating Real Madrid and lifting the Spanish Super Cup. And Ronald Araújo has changed from substitute, due to the great performance of Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez, to being key in the defense due to the Basque central defender’s muscle injury, which points to approximately a month of absence.

That is the time that the Uruguayan has to show again, as he has already done throughout his time in the Blaugrana first team, that his participation is essential in Flick’s squad and reaffirm that his renewal is a priority.

His teammates are pushing for Araújo, one of the team’s captains and with influence in the locker room, to sign a new contract.

The negotiations to extend the bond with the Uruguayan, with a contract until 2026, have been open for months, but Araújo is still aware of his situation in the team and also of the siren songs, some very attractive, that come to him from others. big European teams like Juventus. Barça made him a first offer last season and a second this year. At the moment, there is no response.

The defender was considered a mainstay until last summer, in the middle of the Copa América dispute with Uruguay, he tore the hamstring tendon in his right thigh. More than five months later, the 25-year-old from Rivera returned against Barbastro, completing the 90 minutes, and replaced the injured Iñigo Martínez in the Super Cup final starting in the 28th minute. His participation against the whites was once again remembered to the best Araújo, expeditious in duels and quick to cover the enormous spaces behind the Blaugrana defense.

The club would see a sale for a figure close to 70 million as a lesser evil.

The doubts about the Uruguayan's future contrast with the strong support of his teammates, who are pushing for Araújo, one of the team's captains and with ascendancy in the locker room, to sign a new contract. Flick is also in favor of the continuity of his pupil. The club, on the other hand, would see a sale for a figure close to 70 million as a lesser evil, which would alleviate the delicate economic situation of the entity.