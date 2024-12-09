On October 1, 2023, the Sandoz pharmaceutical celebrated the start of the listing of its shares on the Swiss SIX stock exchange as an independent company, reinforcing its position as a world leader in the development and marketing of generic and biosimilar medicines.

This spin-off has allowed us to leverage our strong brand heritage and long history of scientific milestones and achievements dating back to 1886 to forge a common future for the company, employees and patients.

Business giant With a portfolio of around 1,500 medicines covering most of the main therapeutic areas, it reaches around 800 million patient treatments per year.

Today, one year after the feat, Miguel Ángel Salinero, Chief Financial Officer of Sandoz Iberia, explains that “for us, becoming an independent company and at the same time being able to continue growing on our heritage made sense for many reasons: Firstly because we have been able to increase our strategic focus, operate with greater agility, set clearer business objectives, improve shareholder returns and, above all, optimize our strong ‘generic mindset’.

The Sandoz brand dates back to 1886 and, since then, it has been the protagonist of a wide collection of milestones and pioneering scientific advances. For example, the introduction of Sandoz calcium in 1929, the first oral penicillin in 1951, the first recombinant interferon alfa in 1980 and the first biosimilar drug approved and launched in Europe in 2006, among others.









Ensure sustainability

Treatments not protected by patents today represent a crucial industry to guarantee the sustainability of the health system, since it supplies around 80% of the medicines used worldwide at a cost of approximately 25%, improving access to innovative, effective treatments. and accessible to millions of patients globally.

Today, Sandoz is the world’s leading supplier of off-patent medicines, with a portfolio of around 1,500 medicines, covering most major therapeutic areas, reaching around 800 million patient treatments per year in more than 100 countries.

«We have two main global businesses: generics (mainly oral solids) and complexes (oral solids, injectables, respiratory and others) and biosimilars, where we are pioneers on a global scale, with 10 medicines marketed in Spain and a portfolio of 25 molecules in development, “It is supported by an ambitious expansion plan for our R&D and manufacturing capabilities,” explains Salinero.

Global impact Sandoz supplies 80% of the medicines used worldwide at a cost of approximately 25%

Analyzing the company’s status quo, Salinero continues “despite the numerous challenges, we know that the off-patent medicines industry will grow steadily over the next decade, driven by the underlying demand for these drugs necessary for the system.” And in order to be able to live up to the needs of the market, Richard Saynor, CEO of Sandoz, explained that, as an independent company, “Sandoz will be fully capable of fulfilling its purpose-oriented strategy, which aims for sustainable leadership in the growing and complex generic and biosimilar industry.

Analyzing the biosimilars sector, it has a planned investment of $400 million in a new European production facility in Slovenia, and another $100 million in creating internal development capabilities. Along these lines, its portfolio of products in the development phase has tripled in recent years.

And regarding the generic medicines business, the market ranges from antibiotics to oncology, while continuing to work to increase its presence in more complex areas, through multiple technological platforms. Today, its antibiotic portfolio comprises more than 50 molecules, covering more than 80% of the WHO List of Essential Medicines. At the same time, the company continues to develop its antibiotic network vertically, integrating its production – the largest of its kind in Europe – with investments totaling more than 250 million euros.

In financial terms, Salinero states that, during the first nine months of the year, the result in Net Sales worldwide has reached 7,642 million USD, which represents a growth compared to last year of +9% in constant currency. Focusing on Net Sales of Biosimilars, USD 2,084 million have been reached in these months, representing a growth of +37% in constant currency.

Commitment to innovation

Since its inception, the Sandoz purpose and brand are deeply rooted in its scientific legacy of medical innovation since the first chemical company Kern & Sandoz was founded in 1886.

«We are proud to say at Sandoz that we are pioneers in facilitating access to health for patients and, therefore, our vision is to be the world’s leading and best-valued company for biosimilars and generics, due to how we run our business, but also because of the positive impact that we generate in society,” concludes Salinero.

Content created in collaboration with Sandoz