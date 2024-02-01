Rotterdam is plagued by explosives, which are secretly lit at night. Last year there were more than 200. Who does this? Editors Bram Endedijk and Gabriella Adèr visited 6 court cases in Rotterdam and spoke with press prosecutor, Rheena Don.
Also read: Explosive bombers in court: 'Do you understand? Bomba, brother. Explota. Boom Boom'.
