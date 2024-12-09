The league is approaching its halfway point with Fútbol Club Barcelona at the top of the standings. Despite a bad streak that has distorted the German coach’s actions, the Blaugranas remain leaders, but with Real Madrid and Atlético hot on their heels. In fact, The whites and their neighbors could overtake Barça or catch up to them if they take advantage of the games they have pending.

Lamine Yamal and his teammates lead the league table after 16 games with 38 points, broken down into 12 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. Behind with one game less, the one that was suspended at Mestalla against Valencia, is Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, which has accumulated 36 points. The distance of only two points between the eternal rivals could mean that, if they beat Valencia, the Madridistas would surpass the Catalans.

A little further back is Atlético de Madrid, which also has a pending date, but is three points behind the Catalan team after its epic comeback against Sevilla at the Metropolitano.

However, Diego Pablo Simeone’s team has the advantage that it has in its hands to reduce that difference, since in two days it visits nothing less than the Montjüic stadium, in addition to having to play that match not yet played corresponding to the day. 19.









Hence, Barça’s current advantage is only virtual, waiting for the meringues and rojiblancos to catch up.

From now on to the end of the first league round the calendar of the three main candidates for the titlewith permission from an Athletic Club in top form, is as follows:

Day 17:

Rayo Vallecano – Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid-Getafe

Barcelona-Leganés

Matchday 18:

Barcelona-Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid-Seville

Day 19:

Mallorca 1-5 Barcelona

Athletic Club 2-1 Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid-Osasuna