New information has become known about the young Spaniard Daniel Sancho, who is spending his days in Koh Samui prison, after having murdered the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta.

Sancho was already visited by his mother, the actress Sílvia Bronchalo, and his father Rodolfo, who They were able to speak with the young man and convey messages of encouragement for what awaits him.

Now, Telecinco’s ‘TardeAr’ magazine had access to the director of the prison in the city of Thailand, who He provided information on how the Spanish relations specialist is doing.

Watcharapong Boonla-or told this media some information about Sancho’s family and his own experiences in this penitentiary center.

“This morning I went to see him and talked to him a little. He greeted me with his hands. Now he is accustomed to life in prison and has begun to study his case,” said the director.

Likewise, he assured that Sancho is judiciously studying his case, now that he is awaiting trial, as well as exercising every day.

The director also referred to the visits that Sancho has received in the last month.

In this regard, he even expressed how he felt when receiving his mother and father.

“His father came to visit him, “It seems that with the father’s visits on September 6, 7 and 8 he did not feel stressed,” expressed Boonla-or regarding the arrival of Rodolfo Sancho to visit his son, now imprisoned in Koh Samui.

“When his mother came to visit him, he seemed nervous,” the authority concluded.

Apparently, Sancho has become accustomed to his situation in prison, and he has already gotten rid of his popular blonde hair, because according to Boonla-or, With long hair it gave him a lot of heat and “favors hygiene.”

In addition, he stated that he also wanted his hair cut to be like the rest of his colleagues in prison.

Thai police ask for the death penalty for Daniel Sancho for the crime of a Colombian

