President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that at least 10 top-level officials have told him that they will request his resignation to compete in the 2024 electoral process.among them the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatelland the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle.

López Obrador mentioned that he already has replacements for those who leave because he always works as a team and there are many trained people who want to reach the end, close the cycle, in this administration.

“There are several who are going to ask for leave or resign, or permission, whichever is appropriate, and what they decide, but there are several,” said the president in his morning press conference, in National Palace.

The Tabasco native justified his statements, after the new warning from the INE, because they have nothing to do with the electoral issue, but rather they are changes that have to be made in his government.

“Because anyone who aspires to be a candidate cannot hold a position in the government, it is not a legal issue, it is a moral issue. You have to be and appear. So some have already notified me that they are going to retire, like 10,” said the President, who pointed out that among them is Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

López Obrador thanked all the officials who will retire to compete in an elected position.

“Imagine how much they have helped me. They are all good public servants, in very difficult times. In the case of Hugo López-Gatell, here showing his face and a first-class professional. A good public servant. But everyone, I am not seeking to tip the balance for no one,” he said.

López-Gatell announced this Friday through the press his intention to compete for the head of Government of Mexico City.

“For the same reason, because the town is a lot of pieces, those who think that with the spectaculars and taking 10 years off the photos, that they fix them, that with that, no. The people are very informed, very aware, “he doesn’t allow himself to be manipulated,” added the president.

“Let the people decide and thank these servants who have helped a lot, I hope they do very well. If they are not elected, they help us, the doors will be open here because we need to finish, we have a year left and “They are public servants with a lot of experience.”

Rocío Nahle and Veracruz

He added that the case of Rocío Nahlewho already sent him samples of the gasoline that is being produced in Dos Bocas, His interest in competing for the government of Veracruz is public knowledge.

“It’s already ending and if she has that purpose, then go ahead, may she do very well, she is first class, a woman with principles, honest, hard-working. But everyone, there must be other applicants in Veracruz and they are equal, there are no favorites “It’s going to be the people who are going to decide,” he added.