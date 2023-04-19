Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 6:49 p.m.



Updated 7:35 p.m.

Pedro Sánchez will visit the White House, invited by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on May 12, the same day that the electoral campaign begins for the regional and municipal elections of 28-M.

The head of the Spanish Government, who has been cultivating the international agenda throughout his mandate and who has encouraged it in recent months coinciding with the efforts surrounding the war in Ukraine and in the run-up to the rotating presidency of the The EU, which begins on July 1, will thus receive a visible boost to its role in the diplomatic sphere with its meeting with Biden at the heart of American power.

The appointment was announced this Wednesday by one of the White House spokespersons. According to Karine Jean-Pierre, both presidents “will address the strengthening of the bilateral relationship in defense, transatlantic security and economic prosperity, as close allies in NATO.”

Sánchez’s visit to Biden in the Oval Office rounds off the meeting that both leaders held in Moncloa ten months ago in the framework of the NATO summit and which served to strengthen ties at a time when the commitment of the Atlantic Alliance was reinforced after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. That meeting annulled the bad taste that Sánchez had from his fleeting 49-second chat in a corridor in Brussels with Biden, who had just arrived at the US presidency.

Sánchez pulls out international muscle



The announcement of the visit of the President of the Government to Washington comes just hours after the former deputy of the Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN) and now in the ranks of the PP, Sergio Sallas, mocked in the hemicycle of the his first ephemeral pass with the president of the United States. A card that by chance or strategy Moncloa has been able to play.

Sánchez, during his speech from the podium of the Lower House this Wednesday, precisely pulled muscle from his international presence. Before learning of his meeting with Biden, he recalled his meeting on March 31 in Beijing with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, before which, the socialist leader in Congress affirmed, he expressed the demand of NATO and the EU to respect the plan of peace presented by Ukrainian President Volódomir Zelenski and which demands respect for the territorial unity of this country invaded more than a year ago by Putin’s troops.