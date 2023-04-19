Interviewed on the street by a group of boys, Emmanuel Macron started singing with them ‘Le Refuge’, a traditional song from the Pyrenees that his grandmother had taught him as a child. But it’s not a happy moment for the French president, because the ‘Canto’ app thanks to which everyone read the words on their smartphone is linked to a far-right group. And controversy immediately erupted around a president whose popularity was already collapsing due to the disputed pension reform.

The scene, which later went viral on social media, took place on Monday evening, while the president was walking through the streets of Paris with his wife Brigitte, in a moment of private life. Macron had recently given his speech on television, inviting France to turn the page after the clashes over the reform. When he crosses a group of boys intent on singing, who invite him to join them, he doesn’t hesitate to stop. They propose Le Refuge, which Macron had already sung in public. Under the watchful eyes of the escort, everyone sings the song, reading the text on cell phones. The video, posted on social media by one of the boys, was then relaunched by ‘Canto’, who was delighted to have “made a head of state sing”.

Canto is not just any app, however. It presents itself with the aim of safeguarding traditional songs, and for this it has obtained a grant of 40 thousand euros from the Ministry of Culture. But an investigation by the newspaper ‘Liberation’ revealed in October that it was founded by militants of the radical extreme right. And that his repertoire includes Nazi songs. However, the BBC notes that songs from the French Revolution can also be found there.

The boys with whom the president sang belong to the Saint-Longin choir, a traditionalist Catholic group. Interviewed by France inter, they spoke of a spontaneous meeting, explaining that they use Canto to find the lyrics when they find themselves singing together in an informal way. In the meantime, the Elysée noted that the president “couldn’t know the antecedents of every person with whom he had discussions”. But in the meantime, the controversy over Macron linked to the far right is mounting on social media.