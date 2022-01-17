Pedro Sánchez on Monday avoided making explicit the institutional clash experienced by the Executive and the General Council of the Judiciary, but issued a warning. Three days after the governing body of the judges forced to delay the approval of the housing law, scheduled for the Council of Ministers this Tuesday, the Prime Minister warned that nothing said in the new report that The conservative majority is already preparing to prevent the law from going forward. «The commitment is to build this fifth pillar of the welfare state and redouble the public commitment to housing policy. And that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

The CGPJ, in office for more than three years, rejected last Friday the proposal for a favorable report that the progressive member Álvaro Cuesta had presented to one of the star initiatives of the coalition Executive; a text, long discussed and fought between the partners, which, among other things, aims to cap for the first time the rental price in those areas that are declared “stressed”. On January 27, the plenary session is expected to debate the report of the new speakers, the conservative José Antonio Ballestero, elected at the proposal of the PP, and Enrique Lucas, appointed at the proposal of the PNV and author of the amendment to the totality that brought down the Cost report.

United We Can, which has always championed this issue, immediately charged against the decision of the governing body of the judges, which it came to label as “defender of large homeowners.” This Monday, the spokesperson for the formation, Alejandra Jacinto, accused him of “overreaching” and questioned his impartiality.

“They are not going to mislead us from our goal of turning housing into the fifth pillar of the welfare state,” they say in Moncloa



The socialist wing of the Executive shares the discomfort with the current council which, in his opinion, is not limited to making procedural notes and is determined to mark government action. But he won’t show it. The reports of the CGPJ on certain preliminary bills are mandatory, and therefore without them it is not possible for the Council of Ministers to convert them into a project and send them to the Cortes (which forced this latest delay), but they are not binding. It is therefore not uncommon for the Executive on duty to choose to ignore them even partially.

Sánchez, as the spokeswoman for the Council of Ministers, Isabel Rodríguez, had done before, stated -during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in Moncloa- his “absolute” respect for the opinion that the Power may finally issue Judicial, pending renewal since December 2018 due to the lack of agreement between PSOE and PP. He also assured that he will study the “technical questions” that he may raise. But nothing else.

“Let’s get into the substantive debate – he argued to defend his intention to ignore a report that is already expected to be negative -: the formulas that we have had in these 40 years of democracy to guarantee decent access to housing for broad layers of the population do not they have been sufficient and the Government of Spain shares with the majority of citizens, from the left or from the right, the need for a greater commitment from the public sphere to make article 47 of the Constitution become a real right to decent housing».

interventionism



Among the issues raised in the amendment to the entire first report of the CGPJ, it was stated that the housing law tries to impose a model of “intense public intervention” that makes the configuration of property rights “unrecognizable” and that it will pose security problems. legal. The amendment was supported, in addition to the president, Carlos Lesmes, and all the conservative members, by the progressives Roser Bach and Victoria Cinto, which gives a clue as to where the future recommendation may go.

Faced with this notice to navigators, Sánchez was clear, but more so in his environment. “It is not going to mislead us from our goal of turning housing into the fifth pillar of the welfare state,” say Moncloa sources. This Tuesday, for now, the state housing plan will be approved, which includes other initiatives such as the youth bond or the law of architecture and quality of the environment.