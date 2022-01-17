What was expected happened: Emma Hayes, technical director of Chelsea, took the award for The Best as the best DT in the world. His work with the London team, without a doubt, marked the way to be able to win this important individual recognition.
During 2021, The Blues lifted the Women’s League Title, Women’s FA Cup and Women’s League Cup. They also reached the Champions League final. Hayes’s hand had a lot to do with the successes of this team that in 2022 is going for more achievements. The connection she has with her pupils, who are clear that what they learn on the court also applies to life in general, helps to put things in perspective and bring out the best version of the players who play under her guidance.
The one who once dreamed of being a player had to take another course, and that course took her to incredible places. Emma, without a doubt, has raised the admiration of the entire football world and her success paves the way for many who, upon seeing her, will think that one day they too will be able to be on the bench.
Congratulations to the great Emma Hayes, the best women’s coach in the world!
