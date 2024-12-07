“Harassment”. This is how resounding it has been this Friday Pedro Sanchez when asked about the different fronts opened judicially and that affect the Government. He has done so within the framework of the usual informal conversations that take place in Congress during the Constitution Day events. In this sense, he has left a sentence with his premonition: “The harassment of the Government is going to turn against the harassers.”

Víctor Aldama, José Luis Ábalos, Begoña Gómez, Sánchez’s brother or the case of the State Attorney General have been some of the names during this constitutional day. The message of the socialists, with Sánchez at the head, continues to be one of “tranquility” and that theirs is a “Clean government”.

Sánchez has revolted again against this judicial, media and political offensive through the right and the extreme right. The leader of the Executive recalled the five days he took for reflection in the month of April. At that time, he said this Friday, he warned that the situation was going to increase. “The failure of this harassment is a matter of time,” he reiterated. “Harassment makes a lot of noise, but time puts things in their place and harassment is doomed to failure,” he insisted.

Is the Government in resistance mode as was concluded after the 41st Federal Congress of the PSOE in Seville and as the second vice president criticized this week Yolanda Diaz? “Governing is not resisting,” said the leader of Sumar in an interview. The feeling in the left-wing parties is that Sánchez and the socialists are on the defensive in the face of this situation.

But Sánchez denied the biggest this Friday. “I do not resist in the Government. I advance in the Government. To govern is to advance and that’s what I do. The change we are making is formidable,” he highlighted. A message that he also tried to introduce in his closing speech at the socialist conclave last Sunday. “At each attack, a progressive policy published in the BOE,” he highlighted.

Other government sources also share this position. “It is not true that we are in a resistance mode. We are on the offensive and we have just passed a tax reform“, they point out in Moncloa. Regarding Díaz, they highlight that she wants to convey a message of her own positioning, common in her coalition partners.

It is no longer hidden from the socialist ranks that there is a “political cruelty” in everything that is happening. And regarding Aldama they reiterate that in the cases that point to Ángel Víctor Torres or Carlos Morenochief of staff of María Jesús Montero, “it’s all a lie.” “When you have nothing, you have nothing to hide,” a minister reflected this Friday.

In short, the Government shakes off Aldama’s statements, which also points to Santos Cerdán, and describes them as “science fiction.” More than being worried, they say in Moncloa, their feeling is one of “indignation.” For this reason, they remember, they have initiated legal actions for insults and slander.