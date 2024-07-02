Mmillionaires continues to strengthen itself to create a competitive team for the next season of the Colombian league. With the arrival of FalcaoThe blue team is looking to create a team that lives up to expectations after a first half to forget.

One of the most talked about as a reinforcement for the team was a Panamanian who is currently in the America Cup as a starter for his national team and will now play in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Jovani Welchmidfielder, will finally be a new Millonarios player and confirmed this in a press conference.

Welch’s confirmation to Millonarios

In the mixed zone, after the match for the last date of Group C between Panama and Bolivia in which he was present for 90 minutes, the Panamanian answered a question about his alleged connection to the capital team. On her ‘x’ account, @Valerieef_, a journalist from RDD Sports, published the video in which she asked him about his arrival at the club.

In response to this, the midfielder confirmed the signing with his new team. “Wait for me there, I’m going all out,” said the new player of the ambassador team. Now, the club is waiting for confirmation of the midfielder’s contract, who will accompany Radamel Falcao as a new signing.

Jovani Welch’s keys

The Panamanian will be the third player from his country to wear the colours of the ‘ambassador’ team. Now, he is presented as a good reinforcement for the midfield taking into account that Panama will play the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

Welch is 24 years old, 1.86m tall and comes from playing in the second division of Portugal with Académica de Viseu. With the Panama National Team, he has been part of the process since the under-20s. Last season, he recorded one goal and one assist in 449 minutes played in the Portuguese second division league.

The midfielder is a physical player with leadership skills, as well as good positioning on the field. In the Copa América, he has played two matches: against Uruguay and Bolivia, and against the United States he was a substitute. In the match that qualified them for the quarterfinals, Welch was substituted in the 90th minute by César Yanis who, a minute later, extended Panama’s lead.