July 23 will be all or nothing for the PSOE. What the Socialists have to say about the electoral disaster of 28-M, which swept away almost all their institutional power, has been postponed until after the plebiscite in which the Spanish will have to choose between a left-wing government with its peripheral allies or the PP with Vox. A conservative wave with Trumpist overtones that is spreading throughout Europe and against which Pedro Sánchez has urged his deputies and senators to turn Spain into one of his few retaining walls. “Spain is not immune to this reactionary current, but we can stop it, for our own and for our daughters, for our elders. The PSOE must stop this reactionary current and we are going to win the elections”, he has urged in a plea that has lifted from their seats the deputies and senators summoned in Congress, from where they have left with the uncertainty of whether they will repeat on the lists ― No big changes are foreseen― but they are determined to campaign in the middle of summer and despite the catastrophe of May 28. “We are going to give everything to win the elections and we are going to win them without a doubt!” Patxi López, spokesperson in Parliament, said, who encouraged the atmosphere before Sánchez spoke. If Sunday night was for a funeral, now it is for determination.

“No leader who deserves to be can look the other way when his own suffer a punishment as undeserved and unfair as the one they have suffered,” Sánchez stated in his justification for bringing forward the legislative elections. With his words he has recognized before the elected officials of the Cortes, as he already did on Monday in a statement in La Moncloa and later before the leadership of the PSOE, that he assumes the result “in the first person” and that the anti-Sanchismo message had been paid for numerous mayors and socialist barons. “The sense of the vote conveyed a message that went beyond the municipal and regional space. This result supposes a reversal of the institutional power of the PSOE, and that formidable mayors and regional presidents will be displaced, although many of them have been able to improve their results… That is why I could not ignore their fate and I could not continue as if they had not nothing would have happened. And I made the decision with my conscience, thinking of my teammates. He had to step up. Of course, I like winning more than losing, but losing hurts me the most is when the consequences fall on people I love and admire, ”he argued in a speech lasting just over half an hour. At its end, no deputy or senator have asked to speak. What there has been is unanimous applause that has lasted for several minutes. “Pedro said enough already,” reasoned a deputy very close to the Prime Minister.

Assuming responsibility in his own flesh, Sánchez has concentrated all his efforts on distinguishing the social democratic project for Spain from that represented by “the tandem of the extreme right and the extreme right.” “There is no distinction between the PP and Vox. It has been made clear in the forms and in the counter-reform agenda that they carry in their programs”, he has sentenced in a meeting in which he has made an appeal to concentrate the useful vote. “The situation must be clarified, the best thing is for the Spanish to take the floor and pronounce themselves. What is decided on July 23 will be decisive for Spain and will affect the next decade. For this reason, for the next four years I need to have strong and resounding support”, Sánchez cheered in a very demanding and empathetic speech – a quality that is not among his strengths – with which he seeks to prevent the right from completing a change of cycle that they themselves take for granted for months.

“When they talk about repealing sanchismo, what PP and Vox are looking for is to destroy and dismantle what they have achieved,” Sánchez has been emphatic in his call to “not give up.” And to achieve this, the president has influenced the policies of his government, such as the increase in pensions according to the CPI, the labor reform or the increase in the minimum wage, always with the rejection of the right. “They are not very explicit when it comes to explaining what it means to repeal sanchismo, but we can intuit it. Repeal the increase in the SMI and return to 735 euros? [Ahora está en 1.080] Maybe they want to repeal the labor reform and return precariousness to contracts? Or repeal the dignified death law and the housing law? Or suppress energy taxes and return to their tax amnesties? Do they want to suppress scholarships for the majority and cut the health system? Or stop renewable energies with their denialist governments?”, Has raised the leader of the PSOE. “We know whose interests they serve and we remember what they did in the financial crisis. And we can deduce Vox’s contribution to freedoms, democracy and European commitment ”, he concluded.

Sánchez has influenced throughout his speech, giving several examples, in some of the most controversial issues that leaders of the PP and Vox have left for the newspaper library. “What is the alternative? Does Ortega Smith despising a woman in a wheelchair who had been a victim of gender violence represent Spain? Does he Ayuso putting pots against climate change look like Spain? Does Feijóo look like Spain rewarding young people with the best records with a suitcase so they can leave Galicia? Abascal demanding to end the right of women to abort? I think Spain is much better than all that. We must fight because our country deserves the best and because I am convinced that all that I have said does not represent Spain”, Sánchez harangued the PSOE deputies and senators, who responded with a round of applause.

The leader of the PSOE has anticipated that the tension of the 28-M campaign will be even greater in that of the legislative elections that will mark his political future “The storm is going to be tremendous, the appetizer of dirt, of insults, of lies that we are going to to have to overcome next July 23. We have had a first registration on May 28. They are going to invent atrocities, nothing is new, they are copying the methods of their North American teachers. They will talk about a pot hole, their teachers launched an angry mob against the Capitol in Washington denouncing a pot pot! They are going to try to tense up to unsuspected limits, with the only argument that we lower our arms and demobilize the majorities ”, he warned.

“The extreme right and the extreme right are emboldened and have powerful springs, they know who they serve, they have more means, more resources and no shame in launching falsehoods and to traffic in lies. I ask you to remain calm, determined, and to respond to this cascade of insults and lies, with arguments, and to falsehoods, with data”, he continued before stressing that “the vote makes us all equal” and, therefore, , the result of 23-J “will depend on what the people vote for.” “The vote of a bus driver is worth the same as that of the president of a television channel, the vote of a cashier in a supermarket counts the same as that of the president of a bank,” he emphasized just before his final distinction from the PP, which had its precursor in Alianza Popular. “Our party was not founded by seven ex-ministers of a dictatorship with the financing of a few bankers. The PSOE was founded by 25 workers in a bar in Madrid: 16 typographers, four doctors, a teacher, two craftsmen, a marble worker and a shoemaker. These are the people we represent, defend and these are the people we depend on to support the PP and Vox”, he concluded, emphasizing the 144-year history of the PSOE, in a call to the middle and working classes to mobilize in their favor on June 23.