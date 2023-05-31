The Nintendo eShop it will come in the day permanently closed in Russia. The news comes from the Gamedeveloper portal which has had the opportunity to view an email sent by Nintendo of Europe to publishers, where it states that it will stop selling games on its digital store starting today, May 31, 2023.

The news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to Russian gamers, given that Nintendo has long since ceased its activities in the country. Indeed the company has discontinued the distribution of its products in Russia as early as early 2022 after the outbreak of war in Ukraine and subsequently put the Nintendo eShop into extended maintenance following the suspension of Russian ruble transactions by payment service providers.

In short, the eShop was out of order for some time already, but now the final closure will take place, which means the players they will not be able to purchase titles or redeem codes through the store. In return, they will be able to re-download previously purchased digital content in the future.

“Due to the economic outlook, Nintendo of Europe has decided to close operations of its Russian subsidiary,” the email reads. “As part of our efforts to honor past commitments to our customers, the Russian version of Nintendo eShop will offer limited service.”

“Starting May 31, 2023, and for the foreseeable future, Russian customers with an existing Nintendo Account will be able to re-download digital content they have previously purchased. It will not be possible to make new purchases or redeem download codes in Nintendo eShop in Russia. ”

Nintendo added that i Payment details of linked eShop customers will be deleted from their systems for security reasons.

In addition to the home of Kyoto also other game companies as wellincluding Sony, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Take-Two and Electronic Arts, to name a few of the biggest, have stopped or severely limited the distribution of content in Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine.