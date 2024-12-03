This Tuesday’s Council of Ministers approved the appointment of Ion Antolin as the new Secretary of State for Communication. To date, the journalist served as communications director of the PSOE. It thus replaces Francesc Valleswho came to office in 2021.

The news has been advanced by The Country and confirmed by Public. Government sources indicate that Vallès, after a long period of three and a half years, I had asked not to continue in the position. The new Secretary of State already worked in Moncloa for a brief period in 2022 in charge of the Information Coordination department. In August of that year he moved to Ferraz, replacing Maritcha Ruiz.

Antolín was born in 1977 in Villalón de Campos (Valladolid) and studied Audiovisual Communication (COAR Palencia). Before joining the SEC he worked as an external communications manager at CaixaBank and has also been communications director at Banca Cívica and press officer at the Camilo José Cela University.

Previously he was director of the digital module of the Master in Political Communication from the Camilo José Cela University and academic director of the postgraduate degree in Digital Content and Community Management at the same university. He has completed an MBA with orientation for entrepreneurs at The Power Business School.

He has also been a photojournalist at Antena 3 Noticias, columnist in Estrella Digital, Madridiario, Cuartopoder.es, El Plural and Diario Palentinoand has collaborated with historical articles in El Norte de Castilla. He has been vice president of the Palencia Press Association and belongs to the Official College of Journalists of Castilla y León. Vallès, former PSC deputy, replaced Miguel Ángel Oliver, now president of Agencia EFE.