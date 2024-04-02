Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Basketball Association made an amendment to the final date of the men’s league between Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr, as it was decided to advance the date of the first confrontation to take place next Saturday instead of April 19, after both Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr clinched qualification without resorting to a third deciding match against Al-Bataeh and Al-Sharjah.

The league title for this season will be decided through 5 rounds, back and forth, between Shabab Al-Ahly (the defending champion) and Al-Nasr, last season’s runner-up, according to the system followed this season in the “Best of 5” competitions, and through this system the title must be crowned. The team that can achieve 3 consecutive victories, which will make the “long breath policy” the one that will give the best team the title of the season.

Al-Ittihad set the date for the series of confrontations between the two major teams, with the first match starting on Saturday at Shabab Al-Ahly Hall, and the second match on April 14 in the same hall as well, with the third and fourth matches being held at Al-Nasr Club Hall on April 18 and 22, and in the event of a fifth match, it will be determined. Its April 26.

The confrontation is Al-Nasr’s second with Shabab Al-Ahly for the title for the second season in a row, which will give the match a great rivalry, especially in light of the desire of the “Knights” to maintain the title, and the ambition of the “Dean” to achieve the first league title in his long career with the game.

The Al-Nasr team is credited with the great boom it has experienced in the last two seasons due to the distinguished levels it provides to the game that have made it a strong competitor. The team also presented 4 international players to the team, and Hossam Al-Wakeel was able to make the “Dean” a fierce competitor, and it is sufficient to confirm this that he achieved victory over Al-Sharjah this season. In the four league matches, the team’s presence for the second time in the league final with the agent confirms its success in putting Al-Nasr on the right path in the local tournaments.

On the other hand, the Federation held the draw for the His Highness the President of the State Cup for men, the Emirates Cup for women, and the Sunni stages, at the Federation’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of Dr. Mounir bin Al-Habib, the technical director of the Federation, Ali Amiri, a member of the Council, Director of Competitions, Mansour Al-Hajri, a member of the Board of Directors, and Rashid Abdullah. Al-Naqbi, director of the national teams, Qasim Daadoush, the international observer, the federation’s assistant technical secretary, and representatives of all participating clubs.

The men's draw resulted in Al-Bataeh facing Al-Sharjah, the winner of which will meet Al-Dhafra, Al-Wahda will play Al-Wasl, and the winner of the two will meet Al-Nasr in the semi-final. Shabab Al-Ahly, the league title holder, was placed at the head of a group, and Al-Nasr, the runner-up, was placed at the head of the second group.