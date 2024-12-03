The Los Angeles Lakers sank this Monday on their visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves with their lowest score in a game since 2017, while the Boston Celtics recovered from their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers by overwhelming the Miami Heat.

Just one day after struggling until the last moments to beat the Utah Jazz (penultimate in the West), the Lakers (12-9) once again offered another disappointing image this Monday and suffered their fifth defeat in the last seven games.

Nothing went well for the Lakers, heavily burdened by the poor shooting of LeBron James, who finished with 10 points (4 of 16 on field goals) and 8 rebounds with 6 turnovers; and Anthony Davis, who finished with 12 points (4 of 14) and 11 rebounds.

Austin Reaves was low for JJ Redick’s team and D’Angelo Russell took advantage of it with 20 points (8 of 12 on shots, 4 of 5 on triples) that placed him as the Angelenos’ top scorer. But the 21 turnovers and a terrible 6 of 31 (19.4%) from the perimeter were an impossible burden to lift.

In the Wolves (10-10), who have taken breath with two consecutive wins, Julius Randle (18 points) and Rudy Gobert (17 points and 12 rebounds) joined hands to compensate for the unfortunate evening of Anthony Edwards (8 points and 7 rebounds with 3 of 13 shooting). Minnesota stood out from the outside with 15 of 35 in triples (42.9%) and scored 20 points on the fast break.

Brown scores against the Heat. BRIAN FLUHARTY / AFP

For his part, Jaylen Brown (29 points and 7 rebounds) led the Celtics (17-4) who avoided their second straight loss despite not being able to count on Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and the Dominican Al Horford tonight.

Payton Pritchard (25 points) also shined for the Celtics with 18 points and 11 rebounds from Jayson Tatum and 19 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists from Derrick White. Boston won by 27 points and left Miami at 35.6% in field goals and 22.9% in triples.

Without Jimmy Butler, the Heat (9-10) had at least the best performance by Mexican Jaime Jáquez Jr. so far this year with a double-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists in 36 minutes as a starter.

The Nets (9-13) of Spanish coach Jordi Fernández suffered their third consecutive defeat in a game with multiple casualties (Cam Thomas, Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, etc.). Brooklyn did not go above 40% from the field and had 16 points and 10 assists from Dennis Schroder. For the Bulls (9-13), Josh Giddey recorded his first triple-double in Chicago with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.