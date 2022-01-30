The authorities of San Marino decided to resume vaccine tourism, within which visitors will be offered to make a booster of the Russian one-component vaccine Sputnik Light. This was stated by the representative of the Institute for Social Security Franco Cavalli in a conversation with TASS.

He promised that in the coming days the authorities will post all the information on how this can be done. In addition, Cavalli noted that despite the fact that Sputnik V remains an unrecognized vaccine in the European Union, 832 people decided to make a booster in San Marino. In addition, several hundred people have already signed up for revaccination, which is due on February 4.

San Marino became the first EU country to approve the Russian booster vaccine Sputnik Light as a standalone drug. In addition, it was approved as a booster for other coronavirus vaccines. The Russian Direct Investment Fund noted that San Marino became the first country in Europe where not a single case of COVID-19 infection was detected.