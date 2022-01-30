Dubai (Etihad)

The champions of the Emirates, the stars of water sports, dominated the first places in the Dubai International Jet Ski Race – the first round of the UAE International Championship 2022 and the opening events of the International Federation of Marine Racing – UIM – which celebrates this year the centenary of its founding 1922-2022.

The Sunrise Beach in Jumeirah witnessed a great marine sports event with the exciting event organized by the Dubai International Marine Club, within the calendar of the 2021-2022 marine sports season. The titles of 12 categories, presented by the most prominent stars of this sport, ranked first in the world, while the youth categories witnessed a great demand and an increase in the number of participants. And deservedly over their competitors, assuming the podiums in the different categories, sitting and standing, and open skills in freestyle and flying boards.

Our champion, ranked No. 48 in the world, Rashid Suhail Al Tayer, grabbed the spotlight at the opening rounds of the Emirates International Championship, taking first place in the GB1 Professional Seated category, ahead of our hero Khalifa Khaled Bislah, who came second, and Kuwaiti Rashid Al Dawas, who won third place.

Our hero Khalifa Khaled, with a weapon that participated in a second professional category, also succeeded in achieving third place in the GP1 standing category, behind the race leader, the French racer Raphael Morin, who finished first, and Kuwaiti Youssef Al-Abdul Razzaq, who came second.

The 2021 world champion and world number two, our hero Rashid Ali Saleh Al-Mulla, flew the title of freestyle “Free Style”, extracting the admiration of the technical committee and the present audience to outperform our hero Abdul Jalil Al-Awadi, who finished second, and the Moroccan contestant Yassin Fadli, who ranked third, while the superiority was in the water boards category. The plane belongs to our hero, Mane’ Al-Marzouqi, ahead of his brother, Majed Al-Marzouqi, the second, and Jamal Al-Janahi, the third.

Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi combined two titles in the Dubai race, the first in the JALS GP3 category, beating his competitors Jamal Al Janahi, the second and Fahd Al Balushi, the third, and the second in the Waqif GP2 category, beating our champions Saeed Al Awadi, the second, and Ahmed Al Hammadi, the third.

Our hero Salman Younis Al-Awadi starred in the Gals GB2 category, achieving first place after a fierce and strong competition with the rest of the participants, including our heroes Amer Huwer (second) and Abu Bakr Al-Marri (third). The Briton beat Ian Wilkinson the second and our champion Saud Al-Nuaimi the third, while the JAL GB4 competition witnessed our champion Ahmed Issa Al Hammadi taking second place behind the Kuwaiti Ahmed Al-Khodari.