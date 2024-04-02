A 60-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a train along the tracks in San Donato Milanese. This was announced by the regional emergency emergency company of Lombardy, which intervened with an air ambulance, medical vehicle and ambulance, together with the railway police.

The man was transported under code red to Niguarda hospital with injuries to his head, chest and arms. The dynamics of the accident are not known – Areu says.