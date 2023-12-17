With the arrival of One UI 6.1, the new AI-enhanced features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 will also extend to the keyboard app.

The upcoming update to One UI 6.1 seems more significant than initially thought. We've talked about how the new update will bring many AI-focused features, and now we have more information on what the update will provide to all Galaxy users. As expected, the next series Samsung Galaxy S24 will focus intensely on AI, and we now have information to start exploring some features that will presumably be officially unveiled next month if the rumors about the Unpacked event prove accurate. With One UI 6.1, Samsung will introduce new features to Samsung Keyboardwhich will welcome four models powered by intelligent learning.

Not one, but four language models The screenshots provided by the leaker Leaker Vedant Kalore discovered the existence of this feature via Samsung Remote Lab, which currently allows developers to test One UI 6.1. As shown in the images above, the Samsung keyboard will have a new option dedicated to generative AI, and it will be possible to choose between four different models: PaLM 2 (by Google), GPT4 (by OpenAI already known ChatGPT), Gecko (a version of PaLM 2 by Google) and Scs (which will probably represent an addition from Samsung). Additionally, users will be given the option to select between two language translation models, of which the first may require an internet connection, while the second appears to be completely offline. While it is not yet clear what capabilities and features these generative AI models will bring to the Samsung keyboard, it is likely that they will equip phones and tablets with improvement functions grammar, linguistic translation and text summary. In a previous indiscretion it emerged that Samsung Notes will offer users a summary of notes captured through handwriting with the S Pen.

A feature was also recently mentioned that will allow the user to draw a circle around any element on the screen, with subsequent explanation by the artificial intelligence. Another rumor revealed that Samsung's Voice Recorder app will be able to recognize up to ten voices and to transcribe vocal content into text, making it particularly useful for meetings and conferences.