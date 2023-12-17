Alberto Pfeifer assesses that the group has limitations in achieving results in the fight against hunger, climate and global governance reform

Upon assuming the presidency of the G20, a group made up of the 20 largest economies in the world, on December 1st, Brazil announced that it would give priority to 3 issues within the bloc: combating hunger, poverty and inequality; combat climate change; and global governance reform.

This week (11-15.Dec.2023), the first preparatory meetings for the G20 Summit were held. The Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília, hosted meetings of the organizational working groups for the Trilha das Sherpas and Trilha das Finances summits, in addition to an unprecedented meeting between the two. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participated in the event held on Wednesday (Dec 14). The Minister of Economy, Fernando Haddad, was present at the meeting on Thursday (Dec 15).

The coordinator of the International Strategic Analysis Group at IRI-USP (Institute of International Relations at the University of São Paulo), Alberto Pfeifer, assesses how “very good” Brazil's objective of aligning the 3 themes in discussions on the trails, but considers that the meetings will have “few concrete results”.

“[As reuniões] make perfect sense from a formulation point of view. But the likelihood of this being effective is very low because the G20 design is limited. He doesn't set out to change the world. It aims to deal with crises [financeiras] punctual. It is the other forums that would be more relevant to dealing with these topics”he said.

According to the expert, agendas that aim to reduce hunger, poverty and inequality in the world are already debated in UN agencies, such as the World Food Programme, UNESCO and FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations). The fight against climate change is also already discussed within the scope of the United Nations through the COP (United Nations Conference on Climate Change).

Regarding global governance reform, Pfeifer analyzes that Brazil has “little relevance” and condition to change the way the main actors behave. “Brazil has to focus on the agendas in which it is relevant: the environmental and regional agenda”he stated.

Pfeifer also assesses that the 1-year duration of the G20 presidency is “insufficient” to achieve effective results. The lack of continuity in the agendas proposed by the countries limits the G20's ability to act in areas that do not deal with the international financial architecture and governance of economic issues.

Brazil, which succeeded India, commands the G20 until November 30, 2024. South Africa will assume the group's presidency in 2025.

THE G20 MEETINGS

On Monday (Dec 11), the Secretary of Economic and Financial Affairs of Itamaraty, Maurício Carvalho Lyrio, told journalists that the 1st meeting of the Trilha das Sherpas was “very productive”.

He said that the agenda proposed by Brazil was accepted by the group and that this represents a “good start”. The countries also agreed that international governance reform is “urgent”.

According to Lyrio, the 1st meeting focused on presenting the general objectives of the Brazilian presidency and working methods, which include concentrating efforts on concrete results from the G20 and encouraging society's participation in the group's discussions.

Regarding priority issues, he assessed that the mobilization against climate change and the reform of global governance should be the biggest challenges. He also said that divisions and differences between countries are smaller in discussions involving the fight against hunger and poverty.

On Friday (Dec 15), Ambassador Tatiana Rosito, coordinator of the G20 Finance Track, stated that the Brazilian proposals presented during the meetings will be supported.

“In general, there was a very good reception of the Brazilian proposals. There was enthusiasm from member countries for the 1st meeting. We left very optimistic and very satisfied”, said Rosito, who is also secretary of international affairs at the Ministry of Finance.

Regarding the climate issue, the ambassador assessed that the importance of the topic is a consensus and that there was support for the Brazilian position to strengthen green funds.

“The global call for action against climate change is growing. There was a lot of support for the Brazilian proposal to expand access, reduce bureaucracy and increase the volume of resources”, declared.

The G20

The G20 is made up of 2 regional bodies – the African Union and the European Union – and 19 countries:

South Africa;

Germany;

Saudi Arabia;

Argentina;

Australia;

Brazil;

Canada;

China;

South Korea;

U.S;

France;

India;

Indonesia;

Italy;

Japan;

Mexico;

UK;

Russia; It is

Türkiye.

The members of the G20 represent around 85% of the world's GDP (Gross Domestic Product), more than 75% of world trade and around ⅔ of the world population. It is the first time that Brazil holds the temporary presidency of the group, for 1 year.

The G20 is considered the main global forum for international economic and financial cooperation, with the capacity to influence the agenda of international organizations, governments, the private sector and civil society.

It was created in 1999, in response to the Asian financial crisis. At first, it brought together only economic ministers and central bank presidents from member countries to discuss global economic and financial issues.

From 2008 onwards, with a new global financial crisis, the group began to hold summits with heads of state and began to be seen as the main forum for international economic cooperation.

When it was established, the G20 focused mainly on macroeconomic issues, but has expanded its agenda to include topics such as trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, the environment, climate change and combating corruption. Currently, it is one of the main geopolitical coordination forums.

In the Brazilian presidency, another novelty is the constitution of the G20 Social, parallel events to listen to civil society in the process of constructing the group's public policies and decisions.