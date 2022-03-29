Samsung may launch its first rollable screen smartphone this year, a concept that the manufacturer has already shown, to highlight a new technology it is working on and that would justify some registered patents.

Information still without official confirmation informs that a model with this feature may be released later in the year, along with updates to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The information was released by leaker UniverseIce, according to MacRumors, ensuring that the company is working on models with the internal codenames B4, Q4 and N4. B4 and Q4 will be references to the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, while the acronym N4 will designate a completely new model, probably with a roll-up display, which will hit the market with the Diamond designation and will be launched in the second half of the year.

The information at this point is just a rumor, which has already been commented on by analyst Ross Young. According to him, the model is being worked on but production does not start this year. Rollable displays promise to be the next big thing in the smartphone market. There are different concepts already shown. Samsung showed in September last year a new type of OLED screen that can make a difference in this type of device, with elastic properties that make it stretch and shrink like rubber, returning to its initial shape.

