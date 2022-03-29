Home page politics

Picture taken on March 28: A woman in a bomb-damaged house in a Kyiv suburb © ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP

According to their own statements, Ukrainian troops liberate several suburbs of Kyiv. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is reluctant in a new video. The news ticker.

Escalated Ukraine conflict*: Ahead of new negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the Ukrainian side reports new military actions in the war.

Ahead of new negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the Ukrainian side reports new military actions in the war. In the suburbs of the capital Kyiv, the soldiers apparently achieved success.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj* continues to describe the situation in his country as “very difficult”.

This News ticker about the military fighting in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Kyiv – Ukrainian troops have driven Russian forces out of some suburbs of Kiev and Kharkiv. The city of Irpin in the north-west of the capital was “liberated,” said Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky on television on Monday evening.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address that it was “too early to speak of security in this part of our region”. “Fighting continues.” The Russians continued to control areas north of Kiev.

The main checkpoint on the Kyiv-Irpin road was open again on Monday. He was blocked from the media two weeks ago after the death of a US journalist. According to local AFP journalists, fighting near Irpin continued on Monday. Around 20 loud grenade explosions were heard in a forest along the six-kilometer road.

The suburb in the northwest of Kyiv had been the scene of fierce fighting in recent weeks. When the advance of Vladimir Putin*’s troops on Kyiv came to a halt, Irpin was heavily bombed.

Ukraine War News: Zelenskyi-Page warns of snipers in Kyiv suburb

AFP journalists also visited the western suburb of Stoyanka on Monday (March 28), where some residents were returning to their homes after heavy fighting. However, soldiers warned of Russian snipers.

As Zelenskyy emphasized, the military situation in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions, Donbass and southern Ukraine remains “everywhere tense, very difficult”. He added that Russian troops did not “allow a humanitarian corridor” on Monday.

Ukraine War News: Ukrainian General Staff sees “enemy weakened”

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, the situation calmed down after weeks of heavy shelling. “The enemy is weakened, disoriented, most of them no longer have any logistical support and are cut off from most of the troops,” the Ukrainian general staff said on Tuesday night.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, AFP journalists found only a few people living in basements in the heavily damaged Saltivka district on the north-eastern outskirts of the city. In the suburb of Mala Rogan, after the recapture by Ukrainian troops, journalists saw the bodies of two Russian soldiers and destroyed Russian tanks. (dpa/AFP/frs)