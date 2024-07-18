Sam’s Club is a wholesale retail chain operating in multiple countries, offering its members a wide variety of products at competitive prices. This store is known for its wide range of items ranging from food and household products to high-quality electronics and furniture. Membership in Sam’s Club allows customers to access exclusive offers, significant discounts and products from well-known brands, including its own line of exclusive products under its own brand.

The subsidiary of Walmart, Sam’s Club offers a variety of products designed to meet the needs and expectations of its members. These products are known for their superior quality and affordable prices, and range from gourmet foods to functional and stylish furniture. One of Member’s Mark’s featured products is the Single and Double Bunk Bed with Shelf, available for $13,297 with the option to finance it for up to 9 months without interest.

This bunk bed is designed to maximize space in the rooms and provide a comfortable and safe environment for rest, in addition, Member’s Mark bunk beds are designed with high quality materials and safety features, ensuring a comfortable and safe environment for users.

Features of the Member’s Mark Bunk Bed



◉ Sturdy wood construction with hand-applied grey finish.

◉ Wooden slats provide support and comfort to the mattress.

◉ Ladder with slots for safety handles that facilitate access to the upper bed.

◉ The lower bed can be placed independently, offering flexibility in use.

◉ Solid slats that provide adequate support for mattresses without risk of breakage.

◉ Reinforced rivets that increase the strength and durability of the furniture.

◉ Solid and safe four-step ladder.

◉ Single upper bed with railing for added safety.

◉ Convertible into a single bed and a double bed, depending on the user’s needs.

Specifications:



◉ Color tone: Gray

◉ Recommended location of use: Indoor

◉ Model Number: KANTOFLBB

◉ Warranty: 1 Year direct with supplier

◉ Style: Traditional

◉ Assembled product height: 164.8 cm

◉ Number of shelves: 3

◉ Assembled size: 164.8 x 202.5 x 207.6 cm

◉ Assembled product depth: 207.6 cm

◉ Color: Gray

◉ Included accessories: No

◉ Assembled product width: 202.5 cm

◉ Country of origin name: Vietnam

◉ Assembly required?: Yes

◉ Manufacturing material: Solid pine, plywood, pine veneer, medium density fiberboard, solid rubber wood and iron.

◉ Package contents: 1 Bunk bed with side shelf (mattresses not included)