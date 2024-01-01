You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The athlete surprised his followers on social networks
Instagram: @rigobertouran/ @canalrcn
The rider closed a great 2023 and is preparing for new challenges.
Rigoberto Uran He ends a 2023 full of successes not only on a sporting but personal level, largely due to the success of the novel that narrates his life and career.
The Colombian rider has been telling infidelities about his life and TV production and has earned the affection of Colombians.
In addition, Rigo closed 2023 with success in its businesses, which have had notable growth.
Now Rigo is preparing to face its 2024 challenges, among them, targeting the Paris Olympic Games.
Message for 2024
Rigoberto Urán took advantage of the first day of 2024 to send a new year message to all his followers. Yes indeed, He did not lose his style, because in addition to asking for joy and health, he also asked for more “gossip.”
“Mijitos for this new year more love, health, more Colombia, more sport, happiness, work, peace, abundance, life… and not least the Gossip! That really feeds,” Urán wrote on his social networks.
Mijitos for this new year more love, health, more Colombia, more sport, happiness, work, peace, abundance, life… and not least Gossip! That does feed.
— Rigoberto Urán ЯU (@UranRigoberto) January 2, 2024
