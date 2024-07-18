Juarez City.- A window cleaner was run over tonight by a hit-and-run driver. The victim spent more than an hour lying on the ground waiting for medical assistance to arrive.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Zaragoza Boulevard and Piña Street, when the pedestrian had priority at the green light and was walking in the pedestrian zone, witnesses said.

The person responsible, whose vehicle details were not disclosed, fled the scene without helping the man he ran over.

The victim, identified as Isaí Rivera Bustillos, 29 years old, remained on the pavement, in the middle of the street, protected only by a traffic patrol, for more than an hour waiting for the arrival of an ambulance to take him to receive medical attention.

According to traffic officers, he apparently had a fractured right arm and a head injury.

Finally, an hour and a half later, Red Cross paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.