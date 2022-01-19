The coach directs the first training session in view of Sunday’s league debut in the derby with Spezia

Genoa – “Sampdoria welcomes back to Marco Giampaolo as manager in charge of the first team until June 30, 2022 with an option until June 30, 2024 “. Thus the club greets Giampaolo’s return to Sampdoria, which he had already coached from 2016 to 2019:” A good work and sincere good luck from the president Marco Lanna also on behalf of the Board of Directors and of the whole company “.

Giampaolo directs the first workout in view of the debut in the league on Sunday in the derby with Spezia.

“I’m happy to be back”: it was Giampaolo’s first greeting to the fans outside the Sampdoria training center. “The first thing I said is to go back to filling Marassi which has always been an added value for our team. Lately I have seen games on TV with deserted stadiums, not only here in Genoa but in general, I instead think that ours audience has always been an added value and always will be. The first thing I said when I arrived here is to fill our stadium, compatibly with the capacities. “

