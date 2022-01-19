The Politecnico di Milano has developed an innovative driving simulator for the design of new vehicles and for the development of technologies to implement road safety on vehicles. It was installed on February 3, 2021, at the Politecnico di Milano, Campus Bovisa.

The simulator was designed by the professors Marco Bocciolone, director of the Department of Mechanics, Giampiero Mastinu And Federico Cheli. In total it cost 5 million euros, of which 2 million financed by the Lombardy Region, and represents the maximum expression of the project promoted by Lombardy Cluster of Mobility, with the aim of creating a hub at the service of all automotive companies.

Driving simulator Politecnico di Milano, characteristics

The driving simulator of the Politecnico di Milano (DiM400) is a tool for development of sustainable mobility. In addition to a realistic driving experience, it allows you to test components and media with an accuracy that was previously impossible.

Driving simulator of the Politecnico di Milano (DiM400)

It is therefore used in the design of new ecological vehicles, for the development of components with innovative use of materials, for applications relating to vehicle dynamics, the optimization of consumption, for check the operation of active safety systems (ADAS), for applications of autonomous driving and motorsport sustainable.

Video presentation of the driving simulator of the Politecnico di Milano

Other applications concern the possibility of verifying theinteraction between road users and infrastructures and to develop driving safety studies. It will also be available to students in educational courses for the study of vehicle dynamics and driver-vehicle-infrastructure interaction.

Dekra Italy: “Great research result on road safety”

The driving simulator of the Politecnico Milano has also been validated by Dekra Italy, with the President Toni Purcaro which called it a great achievement on the road safety

“Research on road safety is taking important steps towards innovation and the new driving simulator project, the DiM400, created by the Milan Polytechnic with the contribution of the Lombardy Region, represents a concrete result of absolute value, which is available to the entire community – said the president of DEKRA Italy, Toni Purcaro, regarding the DiM400.

Toni Pulcaro, president of Dekra Italia, on board the DiM400 simulator

The issue of road safety, but also that at work and in one’s home, is crucial in the transport and mobility sector and is a theme that DEKRA, a multinational group present in Italy for over 20 years with over 700 employees, has always placed at the center of your business. This is why I believe that the driving simulator created by the Milanese University can offer interesting perspectives, especially in terms of sustainability “, Purcaro concludes.

